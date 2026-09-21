Bookazine:French Combat Jets in Profile

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French Combat Jets in Profile


 The Armée de l’Air has stood at the forefront of jet fighter technology for more than 70 years – operating cutting edge types such as the Mystère, the Mirage III and most recently the Rafale. Throughout the cold war period, French fighters and fighter-bombers saw action in conflicts across the world and today both the Mirage 2000 and Rafale continue that tradition. French Combat Jets features more than 150 profiles created by renowned aviation artist JP Vieira, including the following types: MD 450 Ouragan, MD 454 Mystère IV, Super Mystère, Vautour, Étendard IV, Super Étendard, Mirage III, Mirage 5, Mirage IV, Mirage F1, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Rafale.