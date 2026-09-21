Fred Dibnah MBE: Volume 2 by Keith Langston (Bookazine)

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Fred Dibnah MBE Vol II: Re-released 10th Anniversary Edition

This second of two hugely successful volumes on Fred Dibnah MBE commemorates the life and times of a truly Great Briton. During the filming of TV series Made in Britain, heritage transportation specialist and feature writer Keith Langston travelled extensively with Fred to record the event for Old Glory magazine. Fred’s untimely death meant the BBC series would be his last, and Keith decided it was time to record in writing his shared experiences with the Bolton-born steeplejack. The resulting book included contributions from many people who knew Fred well, including some of his closest friends. Such was its popularity that a subsequent volume swiftly followed, offering many more memories of Fred through, images from throughout his life and insights into his fascinating story. Ten years after its first publication, this volume has now been re-released.