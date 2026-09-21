Forever Two Wheels Bookazine by Gary Pinchin (Bookazine)

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The bookazine for...
...Loud Fast Motorcycles ...Cafe racers ...Street trackers ...Bobbers
 
Style, innovation, fun, loud, fast definitely rules! FTW! celebrates the new wave of custom bikes that are sweeping the world. Cafe racers. Streetrackers. Bobbers. People have been building them for years. But now there’s a twist. The builders are largely a new breed.

Younger, vibrant, fashion-conscious and drawing inspiration from BMX, skating, surfing, all with a healthy nod to grungy old nostalgia too. And motorcycle nostalgia comes in many forms from vintage bikes through speedway to hi-tech racing projectiles.

FTW! is about all the bikes that underpin the new movement.
FTW: Forever Two Wheels!
By Gary Pinchin