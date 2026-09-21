Ford Cosworths - The Complete Story

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£14.99

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Step into the world of turbocharged legends with Ford Cosworths: The Complete Story — the definitive guide to one of the greatest performance partnerships in motoring history. Brought to you by the expert team behind Classic Ford magazine and major events like Ford Fair, Classic Ford Show and Ford Fest, this collector’s edition charts the full evolution of Ford’s Cosworth-powered icons. From the original Sierra RS Cosworth through to the mighty RS500, the refined Sapphire RS, and the rally-bred Escort RS Cosworth, every model is covered in chronological order with in-depth features, technical insights, and stunning period imagery. Inside, you’ll discover factory specs, motorsport milestones, tuning tips, and exclusive owner cars — all written with the passion and precision you’d expect from true Blue Oval enthusiasts. Whether you lived it first time around or you're discovering Cosworth magic today, this is the ultimate celebration of fast Ford royalty. This isn’t just a magazine. It’s a high-octane tribute to the cars, the people, and the power that made Cosworth a household name. From street to circuit, this is the complete Cosworth story — a tale of what is arguably the best automotive collaboration ever seen!