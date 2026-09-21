Step into the world of turbocharged legends with Ford Cosworths: The Complete Story — the definitive guide to one of the greatest performance partnerships in motoring history. Brought to you by the expert team behind Classic Ford magazine and major events like Ford Fair, Classic Ford Show and Ford Fest, this collector’s edition charts the full evolution of Ford’s Cosworth-powered icons. From the original Sierra RS Cosworth through to the mighty RS500, the refined Sapphire RS, and the rally-bred Escort RS Cosworth, every model is covered in chronological order with in-depth features, technical insights, and stunning period imagery. Inside, you’ll discover factory specs, motorsport milestones, tuning tips, and exclusive owner cars — all written with the passion and precision you’d expect from true Blue Oval enthusiasts. Whether you lived it first time around or you're discovering Cosworth magic today, this is the ultimate celebration of fast Ford royalty. This isn’t just a magazine. It’s a high-octane tribute to the cars, the people, and the power that made Cosworth a household name. From street to circuit, this is the complete Cosworth story — a tale of what is arguably the best automotive collaboration ever seen!
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.