Ford Fiesta T-Shirt - End of the Line

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£25.00

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2023 marks the end of production for Ford’s iconic supermini, the Fiesta. Mark this auspicious occasion with a high-quality t-shirt, made from 100% organic cotton, featuring an exclusive design that pays tribute to this baby Blue Oval that was launched back in 1976.

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