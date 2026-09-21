Ford Fest 2024 Hoodie

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£25.00

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Ford Fest 2024 Hoodie

New for 2024, Ford Fest bring you this hoodie with it's logo emroidered on the front.

In Black  and Heather Grey  

AWDis Heavyweight Hoodie

Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords. Weighing 330g, made with 70% Cotton and 30% Polyester.

  Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)3640444852
Actual chest (cm)5256606468
Body Length (cm)6871747780
Sleeve Length (cm)6364.56667.569



In Sand 

Gildan Adult Hooded Sweatshirt

Made from air jet spun yarn making it incredibly soft and comfortable, with anti-pill fabric preventing the hoodie from pilling and bobbling. Weighing at 270g, made with 50% Cotton and 50% Polyester fleece.

  Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)3540455055
Actual chest (cm)5156616671
Body length (cm)68.57173.57678.5
Sleeve length - centre back (cm)8587.59092.595.5