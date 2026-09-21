Ford Fair T-Shirt Transit Smoke Effect

Product
£20.00

More Information

This t-shirt showcases a clean illustration of the classic Mk1 Ford Transit van in light blue, enhanced with period-correct stance and subtle detailing. Featuring our Ford Fair logo on the flank and teamed with a smoked effect, the design pays tribute to Ford’s iconic commercial workhorse. A stylish nod to the van that helped move Britain, now immortalised for enthusiasts of blue oval heritage.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design is printed on the front.