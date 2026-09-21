Ford Fair White T-Shirt Stacked Sapphires

Product
£22.00

More Information

If you know, you know. This t-shirt represents an era of modified cars that so many of us hold dear to our hearts. And if you're passionate about the modified Ford scene, then you'll instantly recognise this design. Finished in Classic White, it features three side-profile illustrations of the legendary Tiger-striped TurboSystems Ford Sapphire Cosworth sister cars built in the '90s. At the top you have "Kev's Car", the founder of TurboSystems London. In the middle you have "ThunderStorm" and at the bottom you have SnowStorm. All three cars represent the heyday of Cosworth tuning, blending performance heritage with crisp graphic execution on one epic t-shirt.

Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo in the front.