Ford Fair White T-Shirt Sierra Reflection

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a stylised illustration of a Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, finished in white with bronze wheels and an aggressive rear wing. The design includes a mirrored reflection for visual impact and is set against a backdrop of our Ford Fair logo. Perfect for enthusiasts, it captures the essence of 1980s rally-inspired performance in a clean, modern graphic.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo on the front.