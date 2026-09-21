Ford Fair T-Shirt - RS 200

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a stylised front-three-quarter view of the legendary Ford RS200, Ford’s mid-engined, four-wheel-drive Group B rally homologation special. With 250bhp and a 0–60 time of 5.1 seconds, its performance stats are highlighted below alongside a dynamic rear shot. Clean typography and our classic 'Ford Fair' logo complete the layout. A striking tribute to one of rallying’s most iconic and rare machines, perfect for fans of motorsport history and 1980s engineering. Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo in the front.

Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Available in black and white

SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)45.55156616671
Body length (cm)7173.57678.581.584
Sleeve length - cenre back (cm)38.54245.549.553.557