Ford Fair T-Shirt MK3 Smoke Effect

Product
£20.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 MK3 in bold red, showcased in side profile with lowered stance and detailed alloy wheels, set against a backdrop with our Ford Fair logo. The design includes a subtle smoked effect around the car that enhances its aggressive stance and adds depth without overpowering the clean lines. This tee is an ideal pick for enthusiasts who appreciate 1980s performance engineering paired with modern graphic minimalism.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

The design is printed on the front.