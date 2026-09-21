Ford Fair White T-Shirt MK3 Reflection

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a precision-drawn Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 MK3 in bold red, showcased in side profile with lowered stance and detailed alloy wheels. Positioned in front of a vibrant Ford Fair panel, the car’s reflection adds symmetry and visual depth. It’s a clean tribute to one of Ford’s most iconic hot hatches - an ideal pick for enthusiasts who appreciate 1980s performance engineering paired with modern graphic minimalism.

Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design printed on reverse with Ford Fair logo on the front.