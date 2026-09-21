Ford Fair T-Shirt MK2 Smoke Effect

Product
£20.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a detailed illustration of a lowered Ford Escort Mk2, finished in a sleek grey tone and set against a backdrop with our Ford Fair logo. The design includes a subtle smoked effect around the car that enhances its aggressive stance and adds depth without overpowering the clean lines. Perfect for enthusiasts, the graphic pays tribute to classic rally heritage while keeping a modern, street-inspired aesthetic.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design is printed on the front.