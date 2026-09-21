Ford Fair White T-Shirt MK2 Reflection

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt design features a stylised side profile illustration of a lowered Ford Escort Mk2, rendered in a clean, modern style. Set against a minimalist backdrop, our classic Ford Fair logo appears above the vehicle, with a mirrored reflection below for added visual impact. Ideal for Ford enthusiasts, the design pays homage to one of the marque’s most iconic models, blending motorsport heritage with contemporary streetwear aesthetics. Also available in black with a unique smoked effect for added drama.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo on the front.