Ford Fair T-Shirt - Focus RS

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt spotlights the Ford Focus RS Mk2 in its signature Ultimate Green, rendered in a bold, stylised front-three-quarter view. Key performance specs are displayed alongside a rear image of the car. The design captures the essence of Ford’s turbocharged hot hatch era, making it a standout piece for fans of modern performance icons and RS heritage. Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo in the front.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Available in black and white


SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)45.55156616671
Body length (cm)7173.57678.581.584
Sleeve length - cenre back (cm)38.54245.549.553.557