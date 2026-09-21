Ford Fair T-Shirt - Escort RS

Product
£22.00

More Information

This t-shirt features a detailed front-angle rendering of the iconic Ford Escort RS Cosworth, complete with its signature whale-tail spoiler. Bold typography and key performance specs underscore its rally-bred credentials. Below, a secondary image offers a rear perspective, framed by our classic 'Ford Fair' logo. A must-have design for fans of homologation specials and peak '90s turbocharged engineering. Design is printed on the reverse with the Ford Fair logo in the front.


Product details:

100% Cotton Pre-Shrunk Jersey Knit: Soft and durable fabric designed to maintain its shape and fit after washing.

Taped Neck and Shoulders: Ensures added comfort, durability, and a polished finish.

Twin-Needle Sleeve and Bottom Hems: Reinforced stitching for long-lasting wear.

Available in black and white

SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)45.55156616671
Body length (cm)7173.57678.581.584
Sleeve length - cenre back (cm)38.54245.549.553.557