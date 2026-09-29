Ford Fair T-Shirt

Product
£25.00

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Ford Fair T-Shirt

This t-shirt proudly shows the Ford Fair logo on the front and an array of classic Ford cars on the reverse.

Available in black, white, navy and grey marl.

Made from organic ringspun yarn, quality ribbed crew neck is a substantial weight at 220gsm. The black, white and navy coloured t-shirts are made with 100% organic cotton, and the grey marl, giving a light mottled colour effect, is made with 60% organic cotton and 40% polyester.



SizeXSSMLXL2XL3XL
Chest to fit (in)30/3234/3638/4042/4446/4850/5254/56
Actual Chest (cm)5053565962.567.572.5
Centre Back Length (cm)66687072747780
Sleeve Length (cm)19.520.521.522.523.524.525.5