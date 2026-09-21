Bookazine - Flying Survivors

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Flying Survivors

History of Flight: Flying Survivors - WW2 Aircraft in Peacetime explores the unusual peacetime roles filled by decommissioned combat aircraft after the Second World War. The Northrop Black Widow night fighter became a flying caravan, P-51 Mustangs became high-performance racers, a Lancaster bomber became a flying fire engine, Fairey Fireflys were used as target tugs and more.