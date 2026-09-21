Flying Scotsman Travelogue: London Kings Cross to Edinburgh by Robin Jones (Bookazine)

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Heritage Railway editor, Robin Jones looks at the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley – known as the route of the Flying Scotsman.

Flying Scotsman is so much more than an ordinary steam locomotive, and Flying Scotsman Travelogue is no ordinary railway bookazine.

Step by step, it takes a unique journey from London to Edinburgh on a magical journey of discovery, looking at places big and small en route, how they came to be, the personalities associated with them and their own unique stories.

Flying Scotsman Travelogue
- London Kings Cross to Edinburgh
by Robin Jones