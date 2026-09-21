Fast Ford Hoodie

Product
£45.00

More Information

Represent your favourite Blue Oval with these quality hoodies, made from the finest material and providing much needed warmth for whatever the weather can throw at us. There’s the choice of a Classic Ford or Fast Ford branded hoody, each with a drawstring hood and front pocket.

Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (in)34/3638/4042/4446/4850/52
Actual Chest (cm)5156616671
Body Length (cm)68.57173.57678.5
Sleeve Centre Back (cm)8587.59092.595