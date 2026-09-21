Fast Car Presents: Performance Mercedes – Ultimate German Muscle
From the publishers of Classic Mercedes comes a thrilling new addition to the Fast Car Presents series – Performance Mercedes: Ultimate German Muscle. This 132-page deluxe edition is the definitive celebration of high-performance Mercedes-Benz and AMG engineering excellence, designed for anyone who appreciates the perfect blend of luxury, precision, and power.
Across its pages, Performance Mercedes dives deep into the world of performance-oriented Mercs – from iconic classics that redefined the brand’s reputation for speed, to the modern-day monsters pushing the limits of what’s possible on road and track. Whether it’s the raw muscle of an early AMG Hammer, the elegance of the SL55, or the ferocity of the latest GT Black Series, every model featured reflects Mercedes’ relentless pursuit of performance perfection.
Each chapter delivers rich insight and stunning photography, bringing to life decades of innovation and passion from Stuttgart’s finest. Readers will discover detailed profiles of all the key models from the past 30 to 40 years, exploring how AMG evolved from a small tuning outfit into a global performance powerhouse synonymous with German engineering mastery.
But Performance Mercedes isn’t just about the cars – it’s about the people who love them. Inside you’ll find exclusive owner stories that capture what it means to live with and drive these incredible machines. From meticulous restorations to track-focused builds, these personal tales offer a window into the dedication and enthusiasm that fuel the Mercedes performance community.
Alongside the features, you’ll find practical advice, expert tips, and insights that make this issue as useful as it is inspiring. Whether you’re an owner, a dreamer, or simply a fan of great automotive storytelling, Performance Mercedes: Ultimate German Muscle is a must-have addition to your collection.
Beautifully produced, expertly written, and packed with passion, this is the ultimate tribute to the world’s most powerful three-pointed stars.
Editor: Elizabeth Delatour
Art Editor: Graham Morecroft
Pagination: 132 pages
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.