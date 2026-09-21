Farm Machinery Worldwide Triple DVD Box Set

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£20.00

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DVD 

 

Farm Machinery Worldwide 

 

Exclusive profi triple DVD set: Ploughing in Africa/ Sugar cane harvesting in Brazil/Potato harvesting in China.  Total running time: approx 120 mins. 