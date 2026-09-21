English Electric's DELTIC RE Poster (A4 Print)

Product
£4.49

More Information

'English Electrics DELTIC'
- A3 Poster Print

January 1955 saw the publication of British Railways' Modernisation Plan and at the forefront of dieselisation was English Electric's DELTIC, which was launched that year as a demonstrator loco for main line express work.

The mighty twin-engine, 3300hp machine was trialled on the London Midland Region, where it is pictured in June 1960, and eventually led to an order of 22 production locos for the East Coast Main Line.

After retirement, DELTIC was donated to the National Collection in 1963 and is currently out-based at the Ribble Steam Railway, close to where it was built at the Dick, Kerr & Co Works in Preston.

The print is produced in A3 size (420 x 297mm) on quality print card.