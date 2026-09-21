Easy Guides To... issue 9 - All Year Round Flowers

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Packed with expert advice and inspiration, Amateur Gardening Easy Guide: All Year Round Flowers shows how to create colour and interest in every season. Covering more than 30 plant types from spring bulbs and summer roses to autumn asters and winter hellebores, it explains when and how to plant, prune and propagate, with simple tips for soil, containers, wildlife and year-round garden design.