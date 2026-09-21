Amateur Gardening's Easy Guides To... Issue 2 - Gardening For Beginners

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Our second issue, Gardening for Beginners, is here to guide readers through the basics, demystify the jargon and help to avoid some of the common pitfalls that trip up new gardeners. Buyers of this guide will also receive 8 FREE packets of seeds! So, secure a copy TODAY, grab some gloves, and let's get gardening!