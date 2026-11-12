Easy Guides To... Issue 12 Gardening on a Budget

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Plan and care for your garden all year with this easy guide! Packed with seasonal tips from January to December: sow sweet peas and chillies, divide perennials, prune roses, protect plants from frost, and create wildlife-friendly spaces. Learn organic pest control, composting, water-saving hacks, and how to brighten patios with containers. Includes practical advice for lawns, bulbs, houseplants, and sustainable gardening.