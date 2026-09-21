Bookazine: Drawing for the Absolute Beginner

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Drawing for the Absolute Beginner



"The author, Carole Massey, is an accomplished artist with many years' experience of teaching and demonstrating, and even the most hesitant of beginners will soon pick up the skills and techniques needed to start drawing. The book is a complete drawing course, designed to help you progress from simple techniques such as lines, circles, squares and ellipses through to capturing landscapes, figures and buildings.

There are numerous simple step-by-step demonstrations as well as larger projects, and outline tracings are provided of the more complex drawings that you can transfer straight onto your paper, if you wish to use them. Most of the artworks in the book are created using pencil, but the author also uses ink, ballpoint pen, pastel pencil and watersoluble pencils to encourage you to experiment with other media too. By the end of the book, you will have learnt all you need to know to take your drawing skills further and become an accomplished artist in your own right.