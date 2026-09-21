Derby Locomotive Works - An Engine is Wheeled - Vintage Poster 14"x11"

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£9.99

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Based on original artwork by Terence Cuneo, this classic poster, produced for British Railways, depicts labourers installing wheels on a steam locomotive at the Derby Locomotive Works.

Text reads:

"DERBY LOCOMOTIVE WORKS"
AN ENGINE IS WHEELED
British Railways

Size: 14" x11"