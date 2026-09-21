David takes on Goliath - Fendt/Lemken DVD

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DVD 

 

David takes on Goliath - Fendt/Lemken 

 

Watch four Fendt 714 tractors and their 3m Lemken Compact-Solitair 9 disc drills do battle with the monster pairing of a Fendt 936 tractor/12m Heliodor set of discs and a Fendt 922 tractor/12m Solitair seeder. The drilling contest takes part in a single field. 