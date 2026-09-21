Commercial Classics #2 - Artics Roll Out

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Commercial Classics

Issue 2

Artics Roll Out

This is the second in a series of Commercial Classics bookazines by Kelsey Publishing Ltd, this time focussing on Artics. The story of articulated lorries began just after the First World War, and they were first pioneered by Scammell whose production of its 7.5-tonartic started in 1920; it could travel at12mph fully loaded. In 1921, a testvehicle pulled a load of just undereight tons up West Hill in Highgate, insecond gear, and reached 18mph on the flat.

Inside Commercial Classics 2, Artics Roll Out, the reader will find chapters covering a 1947 Bedford OSS, a rare Leyland/DAF, a Mercedes that had to be freed from the undergrowth, a Volvo F88 brought back from scrap condition, a stunning Scania as restored by octogenarian Vic Mathers and two Guy Big 4Js restored by a father and son, plus features on Atkinson, Scammell, Foden and ERF to name a few. Each chapter is accompanied by superb photographs.

Compiled by Charlie Waters, editor of Heritage Commercials magazine.