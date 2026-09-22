Coachbuilt Rolls-Royces

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Coachbuilt Rolls-Royces showcases the absolute pinnacle of British automotive luxury. A moment in time, when Rolls-Royce led the automotive world, reflecting a gold standard in terms of design, engineering and luxury. Royalty, world leaders and nobility would not be seen in anything else other than a Rolls-Royce such was the car marker’s reputation for engineering excellence and quality. Produced by the publishers of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, this lavish 132-page bookazine charts those early years of Rolls-Royce’s history prior to the game changing Silver Shadow of 1965. A time when models could be crafted in partnership with the same of the most famous coachbuilders of their day. This led to models that were distinctive and rare in their style, yet still unmistakably Rolls- Royce. This bookazine combines authoritative historical features with detailed profiles of every key model from this bygone age. Drawing on the expertise and insider knowledge of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, it offers in-depth analysis of design, engineering and performance, alongside beautifully curated photography that captures the character and craftsmanship of these remarkable cars. Celebrating class, elegance, style and quality Coachbuilt Rolls-Royces is more than a retrospective – it is a tribute to a marque that lives on to this day. Whether you are a lifelong Bentley enthusiast or simply fascinated by great automotive comeback stories, this definitive bookazine belongs on your bookshelf.