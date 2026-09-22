Coachbuilt Rolls-Royces showcases the absolute pinnacle of British automotive luxury. A moment in time, when Rolls-Royce led the automotive world, reflecting a gold standard in terms of design, engineering and luxury. Royalty, world leaders and nobility would not be seen in anything else other than a Rolls-Royce such was the car marker’s reputation for engineering excellence and quality. Produced by the publishers of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, this lavish 132-page bookazine charts those early years of Rolls-Royce’s history prior to the game changing Silver Shadow of 1965. A time when models could be crafted in partnership with the same of the most famous coachbuilders of their day. This led to models that were distinctive and rare in their style, yet still unmistakably Rolls- Royce. This bookazine combines authoritative historical features with detailed profiles of every key model from this bygone age. Drawing on the expertise and insider knowledge of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver, it offers in-depth analysis of design, engineering and performance, alongside beautifully curated photography that captures the character and craftsmanship of these remarkable cars. Celebrating class, elegance, style and quality Coachbuilt Rolls-Royces is more than a retrospective – it is a tribute to a marque that lives on to this day. Whether you are a lifelong Bentley enthusiast or simply fascinated by great automotive comeback stories, this definitive bookazine belongs on your bookshelf.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.