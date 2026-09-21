Classics World Best Buys 2026

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Packed with expert insights, practical advice, and a celebration of the UK’s most iconic machines, this beautifully produced bookazine is your indispensable handbook for choosing the right classic car in 2026. From established legends such as the Triumph GT6 and the ever-popular MGB to rising stars of the modern classic world like the muscular TVR Chimaera and the razor-sharp Porsche Cayman, our team of writers and specialists shine a spotlight on the cars that deserve a place in your garage.