Classic & Vintage Commercials Yearbook 2025

Classic & Vintage Commercials 2025 Annual – Celebrating the Best of Britain’s Working Heritage





For more than three decades, Classic & Vintage Commercials has been the definitive voice for enthusiasts of Britain’s historic working vehicles – from the humblest van to the mightiest lorry. Now, the 2025 Annual brings together the very best stories, restorations, and features from another remarkable year, capturing the spirit and craftsmanship that made these machines the backbone of Britain’s transport heritage.





Across 100 beautifully presented pages, readers can relive the highlights of 2025 – a year that once again proved how strong and passionate the classic commercial community remains. Among the standout features is an affectionate look at a Morris Minor Royal Mail Post Office van, restored to its iconic pillar-box red and brimming with period charm. There’s also a deep dive into the life and legacy of the unforgettable Scammell Scarab, a true British workhorse whose quirky design and unmatched manoeuvrability made it a firm favourite on factory floors and city streets alike.





For those who appreciate a touch of the modern classic, the Annual includes a full feature on a 1989 Volvo FL7, resplendent in authentic London Brick Company livery – a striking tribute to the late 20th century era of commercial transport. Each story is told with the insight, passion, and attention to detail that readers have come to expect, complete with expert photography and in-depth owner interviews that celebrate the dedication behind every restoration.





Adding to the nostalgia, this special edition also showcases a superb selection of black-and-white archive photographs – a visual journey through the decades that shaped Britain’s roads, industries, and communities. From delivery vans that kept towns supplied to heavy haulers that built the nation, every image tells a story of hard work, ingenuity, and pride.





Whether you’re a long-time reader or discovering these classics for the first time, the Classic & Vintage Commercials 2025 Annual is a must-have celebration of the vehicles that kept Britain moving – and the people who keep their memory alive today.







