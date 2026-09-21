Classic Superbikes 2

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Classic Superbikes 2

 

  A classic superbike is a motorcycle which has universal appeal, regardless of your age or riding experience. It's the bike you dream of riding - even if you're a non-motorcyclist. Bikes like this are inspirational and their stories need to be told with passion, enthusiasm and flair. These are not bikes for the measured tone and the meticulous recording of fuel consumption figures. Classic superbikes are about laying your life, or marriage, on the line just for the chance to ride one. In this second volume devoted to the world's finest motorcycles, Frank Melling returns to the garages wherein dwell some of the most powerful and unruly beasts ever to stalk the world's highways and byways.