Classic Jaguar Presents: Jaguar X150 XK

From the publishers of Jaguar World, Classic Jaguar presents the definitive guide to one of Jaguar’s most desirable modern classics – the X150-generation XK.

Launched in 2006, the X150 XK represented a bold new chapter for Jaguar’s legendary grand tourer. With its stunning aluminium bodywork, elegant proportions and powerful engines, the XK combined traditional Jaguar luxury and refinement with thoroughly modern technology and performance. Available as both a sleek two-door coupé and an alluring convertible, it quickly established itself as one of the most accomplished sporting Jaguars of its era.

Now, Classic Jaguar: Jaguar X150 XK celebrates this distinctive generation in detail, charting the story of the X150 from its development and launch through its evolution over more than a decade. We examine the thinking and engineering behind the car, the changes made throughout its production life, and the different models and specifications that make up the X150 range.

Whether you’re already an X150 owner, considering buying one, or simply an admirer of Jaguar’s modern sporting cars, this bookazine is packed with essential information. Our detailed buying guide highlights the key areas to inspect when choosing a car, covering everything from bodywork and interiors to engines, transmissions, suspension and electronics. We’ll identify common problems, explain what to look out for and offer practical advice to help you find the right XK.

Behind the wheel, our road tests reveal what makes the X150 such an enjoyable car to drive, exploring its performance, handling, refinement and long-distance touring ability. Owners also share their experiences, giving an insight into what it is really like to live with these increasingly collectable Jaguars.

Technical insight provides another key element, delving beneath the skin to explain the engineering that makes the X150 tick, while practical information will help owners understand, maintain and get the best from their cars.

Beautifully illustrated and packed with expert knowledge, Classic Jaguar: Jaguar X150 XK is an indispensable guide to one of Jaguar’s finest modern grand tourers. For enthusiasts and owners alike, it offers the perfect combination of history, buying advice, driving impressions, ownership stories and technical expertise – everything you need to appreciate, buy and enjoy the Jaguar X150 XK.

