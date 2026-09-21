Classic Jaguar Presents - Jaguar V8 Saloons

Classic Jaguar Presents: V8 Saloons

From effortless refinement to exhilarating performance, Jaguar’s V8-powered saloons represent a defining chapter in the marque’s history. Classic Jaguar: V8 Saloons, from the publishers of Jaguar World, is a celebration of these iconic machines - bringing together heritage, engineering excellence and real-world ownership into one beautifully presented volume.

This special edition traces the evolution of Jaguar’s V8 era, beginning with the early foundations laid by the Daimler-badged models and progressing through to the sophisticated, high-performance saloons that followed. From the characterful Daimler 250 V8 to the landmark X308 XJ, Jaguar’s first saloon to feature the all-new AJ-V8 engine, this book explores the models that redefined what a luxury sports saloon could be.

The story continues through the advanced aluminium-bodied X350 and the strikingly modern X351, showcasing how Jaguar combined cutting-edge technology with timeless design to stay at the forefront of the luxury car market. Each model is examined in detail, with in-depth reviews highlighting performance, design, engineering innovations and driving experience.

Beyond the cars themselves, Classic Jaguar: V8 Saloons offers a rich blend of historical insight and enthusiast-focused content. Discover the development of Jaguar’s V8 powerplants, the challenges faced during their introduction, and how they came to define a generation of vehicles. Owners’ stories bring these cars to life, sharing the passion, pride and unique experiences that come with V8 Jaguar ownership.

Practical advice is also at the heart of this edition, making it an invaluable companion for current and prospective owners alike. From buying tips and maintenance guidance to known issues and expert recommendations, this book provides everything needed to enjoy and preserve these remarkable cars.

Lavishly illustrated and expertly written, Classic Jaguar: V8 Saloons is both a tribute and a guide: perfect for enthusiasts, collectors and anyone captivated by the unmistakable blend of luxury and performance that only a Jaguar V8 can deliver.

Whether you’re a lifelong admirer or discovering these cars for the first time, this is your definitive introduction to one of Jaguar’s most exciting eras.