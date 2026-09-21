Classic Jaguar Presents: Jaguar in the 1980s

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Classic Jaguar: Jaguar in the 1980s
From Near Collapse to Comeback: A Decade of Revival, Reinvention and Resurgence
From the publishers of Jaguar World comes a compelling new bookazine that explores one of the most transformative decades in Jaguar’s history: the 1980s. Classic Jaguar’s comprehensive bookazine on Jaguar in the 1980s is a richly detailed chronicle of a marque reborn, tracing its journey from the uncertainty of the British Leyland years to a position of renewed strength, confidence and global prestige. At the dawn of the decade, Jaguar was still emerging from the turbulence of the 1970s, when quality issues and corporate challenges threatened the brand’s reputation. What followed was nothing short of remarkable. Under the dynamic leadership of Sir John Egan, Jaguar embarked on a determined programme of reform, focusing on quality, engineering excellence and a reinvigorated workforce. The result was a renaissance that would redefine the company. Central to this revival were the cars themselves. This bookazine takes a deep dive into the models that shaped the era, from the evolution of the iconic XJ-S – highlighted by the introduction of the sophisticated HE version of the V12 engine – to the arrival of the highly significant 3.6-litre AJ6-powered variants. The expansion into cabriolet and, later, the full convertible versions opened Jaguar ownership to new audiences, while the all-new XJ40 saloon in 1986 represented a bold step into the future, combining modernity with unmistakable Jaguar DNA. Beyond the showroom, Jaguar in the 1980s explores the wider story, charting record-breaking sales, vastly improved build quality and a revitalised brand image. The company’s privatisation in 1984 marked a turning point, granting Jaguar the independence it needed to thrive. By the end of the decade, Jaguar had not only stabilised but flourished, culminating in its high-profile acquisition by Ford in 1989, a move that would shape its future for years to come. Packed with expert insights, archive material and in-depth features on both the people and the products, this bookazine is an essential read for enthusiasts and historians alike. Whether you’re fascinated by engineering, leadership or the stories behind the cars, Jaguar in the 1980s captures the spirit of a defining decade. A story of resilience, innovation and revival, this is Jaguar as you’ve never seen it before