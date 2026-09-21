Classic Jaguar Presents: Jaguar in the 1980s

Classic Jaguar: Jaguar in the 1980s
From Near Collapse to Comeback: A Decade of Revival, Reinvention and Resurgence
From the publishers of Jaguar World comes a compelling new bookazine that explores one of the most transformative decades in Jaguar’s history: the 1980s. Classic Jaguar’s comprehensive bookazine on Jaguar in the 1980s is a richly detailed chronicle of a marque reborn, tracing its journey from the uncertainty of the British Leyland years to a position of renewed strength, confidence and global prestige. At the dawn of the decade, Jaguar was still emerging from the turbulence of the 1970s, when quality issues and corporate challenges threatened the brand’s reputation. What followed was nothing short of remarkable. Under the dynamic leadership of Sir John Egan, Jaguar embarked on a determined programme of reform, focusing on quality, engineering excellence and a reinvigorated workforce. The result was a renaissance that would redefine the company. Central to this revival were the cars themselves. This bookazine takes a deep dive into the models that shaped the era, from the evolution of the iconic XJ-S – highlighted by the introduction of the sophisticated HE version of the V12 engine – to the arrival of the highly significant 3.6-litre AJ6-powered variants. The expansion into cabriolet and, later, the full convertible versions opened Jaguar ownership to new audiences, while the all-new XJ40 saloon in 1986 represented a bold step into the future, combining modernity with unmistakable Jaguar DNA. Beyond the showroom, Jaguar in the 1980s explores the wider story, charting record-breaking sales, vastly improved build quality and a revitalised brand image. The company’s privatisation in 1984 marked a turning point, granting Jaguar the independence it needed to thrive. By the end of the decade, Jaguar had not only stabilised but flourished, culminating in its high-profile acquisition by Ford in 1989, a move that would shape its future for years to come. Packed with expert insights, archive material and in-depth features on both the people and the products, this bookazine is an essential read for enthusiasts and historians alike. Whether you’re fascinated by engineering, leadership or the stories behind the cars, Jaguar in the 1980s captures the spirit of a defining decade. A story of resilience, innovation and revival, this is Jaguar as you’ve never seen it before
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.