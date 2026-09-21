Jaguar E-type - 65 Years of an Icon
In 1961, beneath the bright lights of the Geneva Motor Show, Jaguar unveiled a car that would stop the motoring world in its tracks. The E-type was unlike anything seen before – sleek, sensuous and blisteringly fast, it became an instant symbol of British design and engineering excellence. Enzo Ferrari himself called it “the most beautiful car ever made,” and six and a half decades later, the E-type’s magic still endures.
To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the team behind Jaguar World — the definitive magazine for enthusiasts since 1988 – presents a lavish 132-page tribute to the car that changed everything. Classic Jaguar Presents: Jaguar E-type is the ultimate bookazine for admirers, owners and dreamers alike, bringing together the stories, expertise and passion that have surrounded this extraordinary machine for more than half a century.
Across its pages, readers will be taken on a journey through time, exploring the E-type’s evolution from its ground-breaking debut in the early 1960s to its revered status as one of the most collectible classic cars on the road today. Expertly written features uncover the genius behind its design and engineering, while stunning photography captures its elegance from every angle – whether in pristine concours condition or lovingly restored for the open road.
Drawing on Jaguar World’s unrivalled knowledge, the bookazine offers invaluable guidance for anyone thinking of owning or maintaining an E-type, from practical buying advice to technical insight and restoration tips from specialists who know these cars inside out. Alongside the expertise sit compelling owner stories – tales of adventure, dedication and lifelong fascination that reflect the enduring bond between the E-type and those fortunate enough to drive one.
More than just a celebration of a car, Classic Jaguar presents: Jaguar E-type is a salute to a masterpiece of style and innovation that continues to inspire generations. It’s a must-have for every Jaguar enthusiast and a fitting tribute to the machine that defined an era – the car that made the world fall in love with driving all over again.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.