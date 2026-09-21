Jaguar E-type - 65 Years of an Icon





In 1961, beneath the bright lights of the Geneva Motor Show, Jaguar unveiled a car that would stop the motoring world in its tracks. The E-type was unlike anything seen before – sleek, sensuous and blisteringly fast, it became an instant symbol of British design and engineering excellence. Enzo Ferrari himself called it “the most beautiful car ever made,” and six and a half decades later, the E-type’s magic still endures.





To celebrate this remarkable milestone, the team behind Jaguar World — the definitive magazine for enthusiasts since 1988 – presents a lavish 132-page tribute to the car that changed everything. Classic Jaguar Presents: Jaguar E-type is the ultimate bookazine for admirers, owners and dreamers alike, bringing together the stories, expertise and passion that have surrounded this extraordinary machine for more than half a century.





Across its pages, readers will be taken on a journey through time, exploring the E-type’s evolution from its ground-breaking debut in the early 1960s to its revered status as one of the most collectible classic cars on the road today. Expertly written features uncover the genius behind its design and engineering, while stunning photography captures its elegance from every angle – whether in pristine concours condition or lovingly restored for the open road.





Drawing on Jaguar World’s unrivalled knowledge, the bookazine offers invaluable guidance for anyone thinking of owning or maintaining an E-type, from practical buying advice to technical insight and restoration tips from specialists who know these cars inside out. Alongside the expertise sit compelling owner stories – tales of adventure, dedication and lifelong fascination that reflect the enduring bond between the E-type and those fortunate enough to drive one.





More than just a celebration of a car, Classic Jaguar presents: Jaguar E-type is a salute to a masterpiece of style and innovation that continues to inspire generations. It’s a must-have for every Jaguar enthusiast and a fitting tribute to the machine that defined an era – the car that made the world fall in love with driving all over again.