Classic Images - Feet Up in the 50s (Hardback)

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Feet up in the 50's Every so often a unique snapshot of times gone by is discovered in a dusty vault or in shoeboxes stored in an attic by an enthusiastic amateur photographer. They are living history. Each and every one of us cannot resist the temptation as we marvel at the quality of the images, to let our mind drift back to the good old days and wonder what it was really like.



We at Mortons Motorcycle Media Ltd, market-leading publishers of classic and vintage titles, own one of the largest photographic archives of its kind in the world. It is a treasure trove of millions of motorcycle and related images, many of which have never seen the light of day since they were filed away in the dark-room over 80 years ago.



Perhaps the biggest gem of all is our collection of glass plates - almost two tons of them to be precise! They represent a largely hitherto unseen look into our motorcycling heritage from the turn of the century. Many of the plates are priceless. They not only capture important events in the history of motorcycling but they also offer a fascinating glimpse into an age when our roads were almost devoid of traffic, hedgerows lined every country lane and every male above the age of 10 seemed to wear a cap! They are history brought to life and it is our intention to produce a series of books from the glass plate collection as more and more boxes are unearthed. Sorting and capturing the images for you to enjoy will represent hours and hours of work for our archive department but we feel it is important such unique images should be shared with everyone. We feel confident that you will enjoy this our third book from the collection. It features various Trials from the 1950s. This and other books to follow are sure to become collectors’ items.