Classic Ford Show Anniversary Hoodie

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£45.00

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Classic Ford Show Anniversary 2024 Hoodie

New for 2024, Classic Ford Show bring you this 20th anniversary hoodie with it's logo emroidered on the front and sleeves.

In Black  and Heather Grey  

AWDis Heavyweight Hoodie

Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords. Weighing 330g, made with 70% Cotton and 30% Polyester.

  Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)3640444852
Actual chest (cm)5256606468
Body Length (cm)6871747780
Sleeve Length (cm)6364.56667.569