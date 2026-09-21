Classic Ford Logo Heather Grey T-Shirt

Product
£15.00

More Information

Classic Ford Magazine Logo Heather Grey T-Shirt

Fruit Of The Loom Printed Logo T-Shirt

Regular Fit, 97% Cotton, 3% Polyester, 165 gsm

Size

S

M

L

XL

2XL

3XL

Half chest (cm)

48.5

53.5

56

61

66

71

Body length (cm)

69.5

72

74.5

77

78.5

80