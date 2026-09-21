Classic American - T-Shirt - Who's the Boss

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£12.50

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Classic American T-Shirt - Who's Boss

Excellent quality 100% heavy cotton short  sleeved t-shirt. Original Classic American "WHO’S BOSS?" design printed centrally using three colours on a white garment. Gildan garment, 203g/ m² to provide a heavy weight and soft feel. Ribbed collar with Elastane. Unisex, available in white only. Available in sizes S-2XL