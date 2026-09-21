Chappell Roan - Poster/Fold out magazine

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BOLD. FEARLESS. FABULOUSLY OVER THE TOP.

BRITs and Grammy Award-winning Chappell Roan is rewriting the rules of pop stardom.

The Amazing Story of Chappell Roan takes you from small-town Missouri to global fame, diving into her tongue-in-cheek anthems, jaw-dropping looks, and unstoppable rise to the top.

This one-off special is a must-have for fans and pop lovers alike. Inside you’ll find:
• Three massive pull-out posters
• The full story of her meteoric rise
• Iconic look posters
• Her favourite things
• Puzzles and an in-depth quiz to test every super-fan’s insider knowledge

A glossy splash of colour celebrating pop’s boldest new star.

As Chappell herself says:
“If it’s not bold, if it’s not ruffling feathers, what’s the point?”