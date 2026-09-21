3701 - Bookazine - Century Series Fighters

Product
£8.99

More Information

Century Series Fighters

North American’s F-100 Super Sabre fighter began a line of exceptional high-performance USAF fighters in 1954 which would serve with distinction during the 1950s, 60s, 70s and even into the 80s and 90s. The so-called Century Series - comprising the F-100, F-101 Voodoo, F-102 Delta Dagger, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief and F-106 Delta Dart - included the USAF’s first successful supersonic aircraft designs.

These fighters, though made by a range of different companies and designed to fulfil a variety of roles, were all at the cutting edge of technological development in their day with advanced avionics, aerodynamics and armament.
This new publication celebrates these incredible aircraft through the superbly detailed and highly accurate profile artwork of Mads Bangso.