The Roylal Family Series - Catherine, Princess of Wales

A celebration of her Royal Highness

Rachel Graham, Editor, writes…



The fairytale story of a commoner marrying a Prince has had many iterations in real life, but few have captured the public's imagination as powerfully as that of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.



Having followed Prince William from his birth, through childhood and the death of his mother, the world was delighted when it was announced that things had turned 'official' with his university girlfriend. From that moment on, we were invested in their relationship.



Catherine's upbringing in a stable, close-knit family has played a key role in her marriage, and the couple have created a supportive, nurturing and 'normal' home life for their three young children.



As fist the Duchess of Cambridge, and now the Princess of Wales, Catherine has proved to be an enormous asset to the Royal Family. Public duties are carried out with a balance of gravitas, warmth, and natural charm – from meeting Heads of State to participating in arts and crafts at a children's centre – and her fashion style has evolved with her role. Whether it's a formal gown at an official dinner or something more casual for a Scout Association jamboree, we always look forward to seeing her clothes.



I hope you enjoy this compilation of images showcasing the various facets of Catherine's life and deep love and affection between her and Prince William.







