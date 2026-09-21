CARPology 'Harpoon' Sweatshirt

Product
£29.99

More Information

PRODUCT DETAILS

'Think bigger' when it comes to your carp fishing! Super soft navy jersey fabric with our new 'Harpoon' logo on the front and rear.

Available in two colours
Navy
Olive

Size Guide
M 43-inches
L 45-inches
XL 48-inches
XXL 50-inches

Limited stock available on all colours and sizes