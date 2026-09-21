Carnography - Inspritational cars / epic imagery

Product
£6.99

More Information

Carnography

 

Fast Car magazine prides itself on working with the best automotive photographers in the world. These artists capture jaw-dropping images of the finest car culture on a daily basis, and its archive is bursting with pictures that need to be seen again. The result is this very bookazine. Welcome to Carnography.

<?xml:namespace prefix = "o" ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" /> 

When magazines are put together, there needs to be a balance between the silky pictures and the story behind them. The biggest frustration for a designer is trying to get everything to fit and sometimes, for the greater good, an epic picture gets sacrificed. That isn’t the case here though. Each car has a short synopsis, but this bookazine is less about the technical aspects of the build and all about the beautiful carnography that has been created. A picture paints a thousand words, goes the saying, so get ready to do some serious reading...