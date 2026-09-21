Bookazine - Café Racer International

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Cafe Racer International

During the 1950s, metal, grease, oil, leathers and attitude bucked tradition and sprouted a revolution in machine masculinity. Owning and riding a café racer was about elemental emotions, where the relationship between man and machine was visceral, born out of intuition and a unique vision that was thoughtful, intuitive and insightful. It was at the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll, when café racers grew to become a symbol of the lifestyle, and launched perhaps the most influential motorcycle movement the world has ever seen. Today, thanks to the retro boom, shed mechanics and professional engineers the world over act as conduits for yet further experimentation and aesthetic innovation. And just like before, the world is sitting up and taking notice. Café Racer International provides a fresh canvas for bikers, builders and bike customisers that make up the rich tapestry that is the epitome of casual coolness.