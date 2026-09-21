During the 1960s vehicle makers all over the world were looking to expand and amalgamate as a means of survival. As a major manufacturing nation Britain at the time had a large number of makers of all kinds of vehicles and gradually many of them joined together to form two large companies. The first was the Leyland Motor Corporation, principally involved with manufacturing commercial vehicles although they had also recently diversified into cars.
The other major concern was British Motor Holdings, owners of some of Britain's iconic car makes including Austin, Morris, Wolseley, and Riley to name but a few. With size meaning strength, and with government encouragement, these two companies merged in 1968 to form the British Leyland Motor Corporation, one of the largest vehicles making firms in the world.
This publication looks at the histories of many of the companies that found themselves in this massive organisation, together with some of the products that they produced, the problems they faced and what happened to them in the end.
Makes covered include Jaguar, Vanden Plas, Rover, Triumph, Mini, Alvis, AEC, Albion, Scammell etc, while it also looks at some of BL's more unusual products including gas turbines, military tanks, trains, and fridges.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.