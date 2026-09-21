A Life In Pictures - Bowie

Bowie: A Life In Pictures is one of Uncut’s most opulent productions, a treasure trove of authentically rare photographs in an ultra-collectable, none-more-glam mirrored cover. It’s a lavish tribute to pop’s greatest chameleon, the artist who understood that the image could be just as revolutionary as the music.
A team of meticulous Bowie obsessives have channelled all their passion and expertise into this latest magazine from the Uncut stable, which uses classic and rare photographs to fully chronicle how Bowie’s taste for reinvention changed the way pop stars looked - on a yearly basis.
From salvaged shots of Bowie’s earliest and most fleetingly active R&B bands, to his years as a bohemian, his breakthrough as Ziggy Stardust and the superstardom beyond, Bowie: A Life In Pictures plots a dramatic course through each chapter in the artist’s 50 year career.
Bowie’s career took unpredictable turns – into movie-making, away from the public eye and back into the mainstream – but Bowie: A Life In Pictures follows him closely. Whether in posed portraits, intimate candids or thrilling reportage, every step of Bowie’s career – even his decade of his retirement – is handsomely illustrated. Discerning collectors will even note the presence of the occasional previously unpublished image.
We’re happy. Hope you’re happy too...
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.